Mother of infant girl shot dead for ‘honour’

A mother of an infant baby from Faisalabad was shot dead apparently in the name of honour on Thursday, police said.

The 33-year-old Sidra, wife of Nasir, was shot by two men at her house located in Sector 5-B within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. She died on the spot, and her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SHO Iftikhar Ahmed Qureshi told The News that the woman and her husband belonging to Faisalabad had contracted a freewill marriage in their hometown about four years ago and had been residing in Karachi with their eight-month-old daughter.

He said Sidra’s husband was at work when the incident took place. He added that initially the family claimed that the incident took place when the woman resisted a mugging bid or by a stray bullet, but police investigations suggested that the woman was murdered.

SHO Qureshi said the husband claimed that his in-laws, particularly brother-in-laws, could have been behind the murder as they were against their freewill marriage.

He said it seemed that Sidra was apparently killed over honour, but the police were investigating the case from different angles and questioning the victim’s husband.

The officer said that a passer-by, 18-year-old Nabeel, son of Muhammad Khalid, was injured when the two suspects resorted to firing on a crowd that had gathered outside the victim’s house after hearing the gunshots.

The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Three injured

Three people were injured in a firing incident that took place in Qasba Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station.

The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They were identified as Rehmatullah, 17, Saifullah, 18, and Adnan, 22. Police said that the incident took place over a personal enmity while further investigations were underway.

Man injured

A 35-year-old man identified as Fahad Hussain, son of Ameer Bukhsh, was shot and injured over a personal dispute in Goth Pipri within the limits of the Bin Qasim Town police station.