close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

OICCI for simplifying processes

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

KARACHI: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has said that simplifying processes and addressing issues related to foreign investors will contribute to improving Pakistan’s dismal ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Report.

“It will also attract (the) much-needed foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, as potential foreign investors give weightage to this survey, among other matters, before taking their investment decisions,” OICCI noted in a letter addressed to Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gillani.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business