OICCI for simplifying processes

KARACHI: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has said that simplifying processes and addressing issues related to foreign investors will contribute to improving Pakistan’s dismal ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Report.

“It will also attract (the) much-needed foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, as potential foreign investors give weightage to this survey, among other matters, before taking their investment decisions,” OICCI noted in a letter addressed to Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gillani.