SBP facilitates expatriates

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has issued detailed instructions on the alternative arrangement to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for biometric verification of their bank accounts, a statement said on Thursday.

As per the alternative arrangement, overseas Pakistanis may approach their respective banks through email / surface mail and provide identity documents such as valid passport, visa, CNIC and NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification for operating their bank accounts, as usual.

The arrangement has been made in line with the central bank’s continuous monitoring of the progress of the banking industry with respect to biometric verification; and it has been reiterated to banks for extending their fullest cooperation to their overseas customers.