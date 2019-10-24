Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir: Punjab to observe Black Day on 27th, says Basharat

LAHRORE: Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said Punjab will make all-out efforts to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and on October 27, the Punjab government will observe Black Day to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Held Kashmir in shoulder to shoulder with the federal government.

He was chairing a meeting of Kashmir Committee Punjab held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Members of Kashmir Committee, MPA Ms Uzma Kardar, MPA Mahendra Singh Pal and officers of the Information and Culture Department, Transport, Punjab Information Technology Board and DGPR were also present on the occasion. The minister said that according to the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the issue of Kashmir was being highlighted at all levels in Punjab. He said Kashmir Hour is being celebrated every Friday in educational institutions across the province. He directed the departments concerned to initiate a comprehensive website based on the activities of the Kashmir Committee and launch an online one-million signatures campaign in favour of Kashmiris. Earlier, giving briefing on the steps taken so far to highlight Kashmir issue around the world, the meeting was informed that the Department of Transport will run a special publicity bus carrying messages related to Kashmir which will visit every district across Punjab. There will be banners, pictures and posters of solidarity-based slogans and messages exhibited on the bus, the meeting was told.

Besides, Sports Board Punjab has also announced observing black day against Indian cruelties in Held Kashmir. Meanwhile, the PML-N has announced holding a rally on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who have been struggling to liberate the valley of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

The PML-N will hold demonstrations in the provincial capital and other parts of Punjab to condemn Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir. This is noteworthy that on October 27, India grounded its troops in Kashmir to occupy the valley.

Cabinet Committee: The 15th session of the Cabinet Committee on Law chaired by Minister of Law Raja Basharat was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Raja Yasir Humayun, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimoor Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting approved University of North Punjab Chakwal and the Kohsar University Murree and the proposed amendments regarding Punjab to the Agra Ordinance. The Punjab Revenue Authority proposed amending the existing law to introduce electronic invoice system for taxation. The development of officers of the Punjab Police Special Branch and the recruitment of a police force for the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan allowed the proposed exemption in physical quality. Meanwhile, the special education department was approved to set up an MoU for development schemes and to include Darut village in Chakwal Tehsil.