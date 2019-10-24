close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

PU, Turkish varsity ink MoU on research

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

LAHORE: Bahçe ehir University, Turkey’s International Office Director for Washington, Berlin and Cyprus campuses Ms Nuket Tanol visited Punjab University and called on the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar. On this occasion, an MoU was also signed for a five-year term which will facilitate students and staff exchange while both the universities would launch joint research projects and offer postdoctoral research in various fields.

