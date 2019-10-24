PU, Turkish varsity ink MoU on research

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Bahçe ehir University, Turkey’s International Office Director for Washington, Berlin and Cyprus campuses Ms Nuket Tanol visited Punjab University and called on the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar. On this occasion, an MoU was also signed for a five-year term which will facilitate students and staff exchange while both the universities would launch joint research projects and offer postdoctoral research in various fields.
