Corruption

Everybody realizes that there is corruption in almost every field in Pakistan. The developed countries are pursuing ISO37001 standard relating to ‘Anti Bribery Management Certification’ which prohibits spread of corruption. Pakistan direly needs this so that we can occupy space in the developed countries of the world. Since this certification is the documentary proof of all processes /procedures, it can lead towards a corruption-free environment. There is no shortcut in this standardization so accuracy/ precision can be achieved, and rejection of non-conformed products can be easily detected/controlled.

It becomes very embarrassing when our exports products are not accepted by recipient countries. So, we must put in full efforts to get rid of corruption in any field. Our present government must ensure that the corrupt are awarded exemplary punishment so that honest and dedicated people can occupy higher positions in all spheres of society. The merit culture must also be promoted so that the ‘right person’ for the ‘right job’ and ‘right time’’ can be adhered for obtaining tangible economic growth.

Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt