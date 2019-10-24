Rangers arrest 10 suspected criminals

The paramilitary force arrested 10 suspects, including alleged dacoits, during targeted operations in the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, the soldiers conducted raids in Mauripur, Saudabad and Chakiwara where they arrested four accused who were identified as Amir Shaikh, Shahzad, Sikander and Fayyaz. They were said to be involved in robberies, drug peddling and a number of street crime cases.

During raids in Baghdadi, Civil Lines and Docks, three suspected criminals were apprehended for operating drug dens in their respective areas. They were identified as Shakeel, Sher Muhammad and Altamaas.

Noor Ali, Fazal Wadoodh and Abdul Wahid were arrested in the Gadap area for being involved in smuggling of betel nut. The soldiers also claimed to have seized arms and drugs and recovered looted valuables and betel nuts from the suspects.