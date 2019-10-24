Pak-Thai Business House opened

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Thatree Chauvachata inaugurated the Pak-Thai Business House on Wednesday.
The Business House will work to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.
Headed by a businessman Muhammad Azhar as managing director, the forum is assisted by the businessmen and experts. Currently, there exists a huge imbalance in trade between the two countries, as Pakistan imports goods worth more than $1.4 billion, while its exports to Thailand are mere $250 million, said Dr Rizwan, who is economic and tech adviser of the house.
Earlier, addressing as chief guest, Chauvachata said that Karachi was not only a major economic city, but was also a mini Pakistan. Talking about the formation of the Pak-Thai Business House, he said, “It is a small step forward, which will strengthen our bilateral trade relations.”
