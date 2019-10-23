close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Singing contest

Lahore

The finale of the Voice of Alhamra organised by Lahore Arts Council will be held today (Wednesday) at Alhamra Arts Centre hall-II at 7pm.

In the semi-final of Voice of Alhamra 12 singers were selected for the final round of VOA. Noted singers Tarranum Naz, Waris Baig and Mujahid Hussain are performing the duties of judges in VOA. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra always promote quality music by organising different music programme and competitions. He said Alhamra was giving the future stars an opportunity to showcase their singing talent.

The first, second and third position holders of the Voice of Alhamra will get cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively, along with certificates and shields.

