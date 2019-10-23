FMC Pakistan Junior Squash Open may be cancelled

KARACHI: The first international junior squash event to be held after a gap of six years in Pakistan is in danger of cancellation.

FMC Pakistan Junior Squash Open is scheduled in Lahore from November 16-21. It is a WSF & PSA Satellite Tour event and ASF Asian Junior Super Series “Silver” event. “No foreign player has entered this event. This is why it may get cancelled,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.

The source added that the entry deadline was October 16 and by then no foreign player had entered their names. The organisers offered more than Rs400,000 in prize money.

According to details, the prize money for boys under-19 category is Rs140,000 and the same amount is on offer for girls under-19 category. The prize money for boys under-17 category is Rs70,000. The amount set aside for boys under-15 and under-13 events is Rs30,000 each.

The winner of under-19 event will get Rs40,000 and the winner of under-17 Rs20,000. The winners of under-15 and under-13 categories will get Rs12,000 each. It is worth adding here that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has not held any international junior event in the country since 2013. The last international event held for juniors was 5th Roshan Khan Junior Open in 2013. Last year Pakistan hosted 19 PSA events but there was not a single event for juniors.