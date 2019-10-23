MQM-L hitman held

The Ferozabad police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspected worker of a political party for his alleged involvement in cases of target killings in Karachi.

According to police, the hitman, Razauddin, was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, and was in-charge of a target killers’ team. Police said he had admitted to his involvement in several target killings, including politically motivated murders.

Police claimed that apart from killing workers of rival political parties, Razauddin was also involved in the killing of an assistant sub inspector.

They added that he committed most of the crimes in Khokhrapar. He was also accused of being involved in opening fire at the Pakistan Peoples Party rally on May 12, 2007 in Karachi as well as in various cases of murders, attempts to murder and kidnappings for ransom.