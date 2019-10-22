CM approves recruitment of doctors

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to brief him about the ongoing strike of young doctors.

The chief minister said patients were facing difficulties due to doctors' strike which was a painful matter. He said the Punjab government had constituted a committee to hold negotiations with doctors as the government wanted to settle matters with mutual consultation.

The chief minister approved the recruitment of new doctors with directions to take immediate steps for their recruitment.

"The strike was against the norms of the medical profession and a negation of commitment of serving the ailing humanity," he added. He reiterated that treatment of patients was the responsibility of doctors and there was no justification for stopping work to get the demands accepted.

He said provision of the best healthcare system was the government’s mission. The chief minister also ordered for continuing surveillance of dengue larvae and added that clinical management should also be focused on dengue fever control because there was no room for any leniency in this regard.

Rule of law: Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on law & order to review overall security situation in the province. It was decided to take every possible step to ensure the protection of life and property of people.

The chief minister, in his address, said that the rule of law would be ensured at every cost, adding no one would be allowed to take the law into his hand. Indiscriminate action would be initiated against the anti-social elements, he added.

The chief minister said police and other departments would take necessary steps to protect life and property of people. A briefing was also given about law and order to the chief minister.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan, chief secretary, IG Police, AC (home), secretary information and others attended the meeting.

Qureshi: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here Monday.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilian population along Line of Control by Indian forces and paid tribute to soldiers for giving befitting response to Indian forces. They paid tribute to the bravery of martyr Lance Naik Zahid for his sacrifice for the country.

suspended: Usman Buzdar paid an online visit to the Registry Branch DG Khan on Monday from his office through the system, set up by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and ordered for suspending sub-registrar Imran Hameed for not assuming the charge of the post and unavailability in sub-registrar office.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister inquired about the possibility of any extortion money by the staff and said anybody daring to ask for money would be dealt with an iron hand.

One citizen Shahid Rasool informed that sub-registrar of DG Khan City had been transferred but the new sub-registrar had not taken charge yet, adding he had come there to pursue the cases and was waiting for the last four to five hours.

Another citizen Ghulam Siddique Khan said he had been visiting the office for the last many days for processing his registry but the officer concerned was not available.

The chief minister reviewed the issue and ordered for suspension of sub-registrar Imran Hameed for not assuming the charge of his post on time. He also called the DC and AC DG Khan to the registry branch for immediate redress of complaints of citizens.

Talking to citizens, Usman Buzdar said he would monitor the field situation daily online by visiting any office in some of the cities of the province.