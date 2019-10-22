Green-shirts take on Germany today

KARACHI: Pakistan will play their first match against Germany on Tuesday (today). Two practice matches have been arranged ahead of the Olympics qualifiers against the Netherlands.

Pakistan manager-cum-head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid told ‘The News’ that he would try all players and their skills to check their form and fitness against Germany. “We would then be able to draw a strategy for matches against the Netherlands,” he added.

“Winning against the Netherlands in Olympic qualifiers is more important for us. Thus, we will use our all combinations, PC specialists, forwards and defenders to give them exposure at international level against a tough opponent,” said the head coach.

He said that Pakistan had not played any international hockey event for last one year. “We want to establish a good combination before the Netherlands tour. And Germany was the best option for us in these circumstances,” said Junaid.

He said that Pakistan had nothing to lose. “We are already at 17th ranking. We have directed the players to apply what they have learnt in the training camp, and put in their experience of foreign leagues against the Netherlands. The Dutch team no doubt is a tough side but anything can happen in today’s hockey. Let’s see what happens in the Netherlands,” the head coach said.

Pakistan will play their next match against Germany on Wednesday (tomorrow). They will then depart for the Netherlands where they will play against the hosts on October 26 and 27.