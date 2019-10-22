Sarfaraz’s removal

The PCB has made a shocking decision by sacking Sarfaraz Ahmed, particularly from the T-20 captaincy. Before removing Sarfaraz Ahmed, the PCB should have seen some memorable records achieved by our team under him. Pakistan became the world No 1 T-20 side under his captaincy. The Sarfaraz-led team won 11 consecutive T-20 series and also whitewashed its opponent sides on five occasions in a bilateral series. Despite playing away from home, thanks to Sarfraz that we are still the No 1 T-20 side in the world.

I believe that the records made by our team under Sarfaraz cannot be underestimated. Although his performance as a batsman has not been impressive so far, the PCB should have not removed him and he should have been appointed as T-20 skipper till the next year’s ICC World T20 in Australia.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad