Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Man killed allegedly by father, brother

Karachi

A 30-year-old man, identified as Akbar Ali alias Yousuf, son of Sher Dad Badshah, was shot dead in a firing incident in Kunwari Colony within the jurisdiction of the Pirabad police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said that initially, the victim’s family said that the incident took place when Ali was hit by a stray bullet while he was asleep on the roof of his house, killing him on the spot.

However, during investigations, police learnt that the man was killed by his father and brother over unexplained reasons. Police had arrested both alleged murderers and initiated investigation.

