Rangers arrest 17 suspected criminals

The paramilitary force on Monday arrested 17 suspects, including alleged dacoits, during targeted operations in the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, soldiers conducted raids in Awami Colony, Korangi, Darakhshan, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sharifabad and Saeedabad where they apprehended 15 suspects for being involved in a number of robbery and street crime cases. They were identified as Ahmed Ali, Mansab Ali, Shahid Ali Chandio, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Junaid, Nauman Zaidi, Awais Ali alias Mazhar, Awais Ali, Owais, Arbaaz, Muhammed Adnan, Zaryaab Umer, Sajid, Shahzad and Maacoo.

The paramilitary force conducted a raid in Baloch Colony where they arrested two suspects identified as Muhammad Aqeel and Muhammad Aftaab. They were said to be involved in allegedly operating drug den. The soldiers also claimed to have recovered looted valuables and seized arms and narcotics from the suspects.