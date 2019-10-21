Dictatorship to be resisted tooth and nail: Bilawal

Ag agencies

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that his party would resist dictatorship tooth and nail and should not be forced on extreme steps. He said that the PPP would play its role in this so-called democracy and would fight against dictatorship. He said that government must think that running affairs of the country is not like playing a cricket match.

He said when Parliament was locked, the politician would have to protest.

Talking to media outside Jinnah Hospital he said, PM Imran Khan could not complete his term, as he does not possess abilities to do so. He said that everyone including traders are protesting against this government and country is moving towards anarchy.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that the solution to problems of common man lies in democracy only. He said Sindh government is giving relief to public and free health facilities are being provided.

He said issues of Karachi are being solved with the help of private sector adding that they should all work together to solve issues of the masses.

The PPP chairman said that the problem of masses can only be solved during the democratic government. “If martial law imposes in the country, the PPP will ready to fight with dictatorship,” he added.

He also offered the federal government to solve problems of common people through Parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed regret over the PPP’s defeat in the provincial assembly seat PS-11 saying that winning the elections with the help of institutions would badly impact on the federal government.

He further said that Imran Khan has brought the situation of the country to the point that every section from Karachi to Kashmir is disturbed. The government should take steps to solve the problems of the people, he advised.

Earlier, the PPP chairman visited Jinnah Hospital in Karachi where he visited the cyber knife section.