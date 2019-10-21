String of stray kite claims life of biker

LAHORE : A 24-year-old youth died after string of a stray kite slit his throat near T No 5 Gulshan Ravi in Sanda area here on Sunday.

The victim identified as Usman, son of Khalid, was on his way on a bike when the string of a stray kite slit his throat, leaving him in a pool of blood, the police said quoting witnesses. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

helpline: Dolphin and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 429 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Both the wings helped 88 people on different roads, checked 161 vehicles, more than one lakh and seven thousand motorbikes and more than 142,592 people. Ten vehicles and 78 motorbikes were impounded and 184 people were arrested in different police stations over incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 34 criminals for wheelie, aerial firing and kite-flying.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 28 culprits including a proclaimed offender during the last week.

PHP teams arrested a kidnapper and recovered a child from his possession. PHP teams arrested 20 drug pushers and 8 illicit arms carriers and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

CCPO, DIG: CCPO and DIG Operations inquired after the health of a Dolphin official who was injured in an accident here on Sunday.

They also met the attendants and the relatives of the injured cop, Tariq, and directed the doctors to provide him with best medical facility.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations inquired after the health of Lower Mall SHO who was injured during a fight between two parties in Mohni Road three days back.

He also met the attendants and the relatives of the injured officer and announced cash prize and appreciation certificate for him.