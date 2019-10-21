Tight security for Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE : Around 402 processions were taken out in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) across the Punjab on Sunday. Police categorised all the processions and the gatherings into three categories according to their sensitivity and need of security.

Around 71 processions were in A and 331 processions were in B and C categories; 681 majalis were held in Punjab; 1,440 soldiers from army, 720 jawans from Rangers and 32,675 officials of Punjab police were deployed for security purpose.

Lahore police provided foolproof security to the religious events, including Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). CCPO and DIG Operations Lahore and other officers visited the route of the procession on Sunday. DIG visited Mochi Gate, Nawab Sahab Chowk, Mohalla Shian and main route of the procession. He also checked the security arrangements. Over 10,000 officers performed duty on the occasions. Seven SPs, 23 DSPs, 73 inspectors, and 417 subordinates provided security duty to the central procession. Three SPs, 10 DSPs, 28 inspectors and over 2,000 jawans were deployed at Data Darbar security on the eve of Urs. Five DSPs, 48 inspectors and 400 wardens were deployed to regulate the traffic in the city. Pillion-riding was banned and cellular service was temporarily suspended on the central route of the procession.