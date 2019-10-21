PSA allots another international event to Pakistan

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted a $20,000 international event to Pakistan.

Pakistan International Squash Tournament will be held from December 15-19 in Islamabad.

The main draw is of 24 players, including eight seeds and two wildcards. The last date of entries is November 5.

Sources said that PSF had requested PSA to allocate eight international events to Pakistan this year, including one $30,000, one $20,000 and one $5000 for men and women events in Karachi. But PSA allotted only five events to Pakistan in 2019.

In 2018, Pakistan hosted 15 international squash events in the country.

Sources said that former squash great Jahangir Khan wanted to hold a major tournament in Karachi this year and had arranged sponsorship for that.

It is worth adding here that last year Karachi hosted $50,000 Pakistan Open in which some top-10 players from Egypt participated.

Karachi is not going to host any international event this year although the above-mentioned slot was reserved for an international event in Karachi. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in its calendar had allotted this slot for CNS International for men in Karachi from December 3-8.

Now, as per the calendar of PSF, only two national events are scheduled in Karachi in the remaining months of this calendar year.

The first is DHA Cup for men and women from November 20-24 and the second is Pakistan Open for men and women from November 28 to December 2.