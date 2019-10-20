close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
October 20, 2019

Maleeha briefs UN chief on people’s plight in IOK

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, paid a farewell call on the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in New York.

During the meeting, she briefed him on the plight of the people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are suffering under a cruel lockdown.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi thanked the UN secretary general for his statement of 8th of August and subsequently on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She also thanked the UN Secretary General for close cooperation that the Pakistan Mission in New York had with him and his office during her tenure.

