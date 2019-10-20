JUI-F leader concerned over price-hike

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial general secretary Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh on Saturday expressed concern over price-hike and lawlessness.

Addressing ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’ conference here, he said that it was now indispensable for the people to join the October 27 Azadi March to get rid of the price-hike, lawlessness, uncertainty and unemployment.

He made it clear that the Azadi March would be peaceful but the situations could turn worse if the government created hurdles in their way.

He said that lockdown in Islamabad was necessary and there was no U-turn on this issue any more, adding, the Azadi March would end with the end of the government.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Shaukat Ali Khan, Awami National Party general secretary Muhammad Ayub Yousafzai, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Habibullah Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Fayyaz Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.