close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

JUI-F leader concerned over price-hike

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial general secretary Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh on Saturday expressed concern over price-hike and lawlessness.

Addressing ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’ conference here, he said that it was now indispensable for the people to join the October 27 Azadi March to get rid of the price-hike, lawlessness, uncertainty and unemployment.

He made it clear that the Azadi March would be peaceful but the situations could turn worse if the government created hurdles in their way.

He said that lockdown in Islamabad was necessary and there was no U-turn on this issue any more, adding, the Azadi March would end with the end of the government.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Shaukat Ali Khan, Awami National Party general secretary Muhammad Ayub Yousafzai, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Habibullah Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Fayyaz Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar