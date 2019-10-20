No smoking

Smoking can cause lung cancer. Tobacco smoking in Pakistan is legal but over the age of 18. In Pakistan, about 177 million cigarettes are consumed every day. Men, in particular, smoke in public places and it is more dangerous for those around these smokers.

Gutka has been banned because people spit on the roads and make the roads dirty. I humbly request the concerned authorities to look into the matter of prohibiting smoking.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Jiwani