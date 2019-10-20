close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
October 20, 2019

Economic woes

Newspost

 
One of the most important slogans from the manifesto of the PTI government was that it would improve the economy of the country and foreign investment would come in after Imran Khan took office. But even after one year, the situation seems to be worse if not better. The business community is not happy with the government, the dollar rate is high as always and the economy is on a ventilator.

Optimism is always good; recently the IMF’s deputy director of research stated that Pakistan has started implementing an ambitious plan with the IMF. He said that Pakistan’s economy would turnaround from the year 2020. Now we can only hope that the government somehow improves the economy and creates jobs and other opportunities for the welfare of our citizens.

Muhammad Asim Khan

Islamabad

