Filipino attache admires Punjab Police

LAHORE: Embassy of The Philippines Police Colonel Attaché Mr Marloon met with Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan.

During the meeting, both discussed war on terrorism, bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest. IG Arif Nawaz Khan said Punjab police were implementing the community policing rules for public with the help of effective use of modern technology and forensic science.

He said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was engaged in intelligence-based operations in all districts of the province. He said the Special Protection Unit (SPU) was also providing protection to the foreigners, investors and specialists.

Philippines Police Colonel Attaché Mr Marloon admired the efforts of Punjab Police against crimes and war on terror despite limited resources and said that Punjab Police were fulfilling their duty for the protection of public lives and wealth. He said the incidents of terrorisms had been decreased by timely response.

Moreover, he said that different IT-based projects of Punjab Police equipped with modern technology were of international standard. He said installation of modern surveillance system in other districts of province after Lahore was commendable. He said professional cooperation and information sharing between the forces of the two countries would be increased.