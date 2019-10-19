Global Climate Change Week

PESHAWAR: To mark the Global Climate Change Week and to create awareness among the people about environmental problems, a panel discussion was arranged at the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar, on Friday. The discussion was jointly arranged by environment society of the University of Peshawar and Pakistan Red Crescent Society on the topic of “Climate Change Advocacy and Adaptation.” The panellists, who took part in the discussion, included Prof Dr Hizbullah Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Nafees, Dr Rashid Miandad, Dr Shahla Nazneen and Dr Asif Khan Khattak from the Department of Environmental Sciences, and Aftab Alam, programme officer from PRCS. The panellists discussed different ways for carrying out advocacy. These included traditional and modern approaches to influence the government to take action on climate change. They also talked about ways in which awareness could be created on the campus and in the society regarding climate change adaptation.