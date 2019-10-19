Traffic diversion route for Chehlum procession announced

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday announced a traffic diversion plan for the Chehlum procession to be taken out on October 20.

The spokesman for the traffic police said that on October 20, a Chehlum procession would be staged from the Nishter Park at about 1300 hours. Prior to this procession, an Alam procession will arrive from Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah on Martin Road at about 9am. A majlis will be held at the Nishtar Park before the main procession starts moving for the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah Kharadar.

The route of the main procession will be as follows: Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e- Khurasaan, Karachi X-Ray, Nawa-e-Waqat (45 Congress) PPP Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor-III, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, MA Jinnah Road, Boultan Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar.

As soon as the procession starts from the Nishter Park, all traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road and Dr Dawood Pota Road. All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road and Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted from the Dak Khana’s left side towards Altaf Ali Barelvi Road, University Road’s U-turn under the Jail Chowrangi Flyover, PPP Chowrangi, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Sharea Quaideen and Sharea Faisal, from where the motorists can reach their destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted from Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal from where commuters and motorists can reach their destinations.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed from PPP Chowrangi towards Saddar Dawakhana, i.e. Corridor-Ill. Traffic coming from the Super Highway side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No-10 towards Chowrangi No 2 Nazimabad and will proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For the return journey these vehicles can adopt the same route.

All kinds of traffic coming from the National Highway side will proceed via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No.10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No.2, Habib Bank. Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah and Mauripur Road. For the return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

No traffic will be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir (roundabout). Vehicles will be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang road.

All vehicular traffic coming from Sharea Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the roundabout of the Society Office light signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from this office.

Traffic going towards Saddar and other colonies will not be permitted to proceed towards the Empress Market from the junction of Preedy Street/MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk, AH Road when the head of the procession reaches Corridor-III.

Traffic of MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-Ill Road and Mansfield Street to proceed to Saddar. No traffic will be allowed from MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street junction, until the procession crosses this intersection. All kinds of traffic coming from Zoological Gardens, Aga Khan-Ill Road, will be allowed till Ankleseria Hospital.

Routes for participants

All participants will use these routes: From the Nazimabad side to Lasbela, Albela, left side Garden Jamaat Khana, Britto Road, Soldier Bazsar No.3 signal to Numaish; from Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti to Jahangir Road; from Guru Mandir to Numaish; from Society light signal to Numaish; from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e lqbal, University Road, Kashmir Road, Society light signal to Numaish.

Diversions

Sabil Wali Masjid and Bahadur Yar Jang Road towards Soldier Bazaar, Guru Mandir light signal, Sharea Quaiden/Kashmir Road, Society light signal, Lasbela, Nishtar Road towards Teen Hatti, Aga Khan Park’s turning toward PS Soldier Bazaar, Mansfield Street/Capri light signal, Nasra School near Coast Guards, Ankle Seria Hospital near MA Jinnah Road, University Road/Sir Shah Suleman Road, MA Jinnah Road/Aga Khan Road (Garden Chowk), Jameela Street/Jahangir Patanki (Jubilee), Sharea Liaquat/Ahl-e-Hadis Masjid, Rafiquee Shaheed/Sarwar Shaheed Road, Lucky Star, Dr Zia Uddin Road/Sarwar Shaheed Road, Sharea Liaquat/Fresco Chowk, Lea Market, Tower, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, and Mai Kolachi/MT Khan Road. “No vehicles will be allowed to come on the route of the procession and the park along the route.”

DG Rangers

Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari discussed the security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with prominent Ulema of different schools of thought.

The spokesman for the Rangers said that the DG Rangers informed the Ulema and organisers about the Chehlum security arrangements. He assured the Ulema that the personnel of law enforcement agencies would take all steps to ensure security during the Chehlum. He called upon the Ulema to play their role in maintaining peace and interfaith harmony.