Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Huzaifa, Shoaib make it all-Pakistan affair

Sports

ISLAMABAD: It will be an all-Pakistan affair in the boys’ singles final in the second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championship after second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and 6th seed Shoaib Khan defeated their opponents in the semi-finals at the PTF Complex here Thursday.

The girls’ final will be contested between defending champion Aysegul Mert of Turkey and Soo Ha Jang of Korea. Unseeded Soo Ha Jang upset third seed Arina Valitova of Russia 7-5, 6-4 while Aysegul Mert eliminated Korea’s Ji Woo Choi 6-4, 6-1.

Shoaib struggled hard to beat unseeded Gunuk Kang of Korea in three sets. Gunuk won the first set 6-4 after earning a break in the 10th game. In the second set both players showed high class tennis as they struck a number of winners down the line and cross court. Gunuk got to match point but Shoaib not only saved it but also broke his opponent’s next serve to level scores at 5-5. The Pakistani won the next two games also to take the set.

Shoaib was in complete command now and did not allow his opponent to settle down, winning it by 6-1. Huzaifa registered a straight set 6-1, 6-1 win against Korea’s Min-Joon Kim.

Results: Boys’ doubles semi-finals: Gunuk Kang (KOR) & Min-Joon Kim (KOR) bt Shoaib Khan (PAK) & Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) 2-6, 7-6(2) 10-7; Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK) & Saqib Hayat (PAK) bt Luca Emanuel Knese (GER) & Daniel Webb (GBR) 7-6(2), 6-3.

