close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
October 18, 2019

EFU Life wins two awards at ‘Dragons of Asia’

Karachi

P
PR
October 18, 2019

Kuala Lumpur: EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred two awards at the ‘Dragons of Asia’ ceremony that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

‘Dragons of Asia’ is a marketing communications industry award programme that recognizes the result-driven marketing strategies of various countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The company won in the categories of ‘Best Campaigns by Country’ and ‘Best Use of Media’ for Pakistan’s first Life Insurance webseries - Humrahi.

EFU Life won the prestigious Blue Dragon for ‘Best Campaign in Pakistan’ across all categories and industries. Whereas for the ‘Best Use of Media’, in all countries participating EFU Life was presented with the Gold Dragon.

The web series was successful in changing the perception of insurance in the minds of millennials, encouraging them to plan for their future.

EFU Life collaborated with media agency, Mediavest Pakistan to successfully execute the campaign thus humanizing the brand across digital media.****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi