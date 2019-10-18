EFU Life wins two awards at ‘Dragons of Asia’

Kuala Lumpur: EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred two awards at the ‘Dragons of Asia’ ceremony that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

‘Dragons of Asia’ is a marketing communications industry award programme that recognizes the result-driven marketing strategies of various countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The company won in the categories of ‘Best Campaigns by Country’ and ‘Best Use of Media’ for Pakistan’s first Life Insurance webseries - Humrahi.

EFU Life won the prestigious Blue Dragon for ‘Best Campaign in Pakistan’ across all categories and industries. Whereas for the ‘Best Use of Media’, in all countries participating EFU Life was presented with the Gold Dragon.

The web series was successful in changing the perception of insurance in the minds of millennials, encouraging them to plan for their future.

EFU Life collaborated with media agency, Mediavest Pakistan to successfully execute the campaign thus humanizing the brand across digital media.