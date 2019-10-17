Lyon wants to play in T20 WC

SYDNEY: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who was overlooked for the upcoming T20I assignments against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, is hopeful of featuring in next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at home.

Lyon, who has just made two T20I appearances for Australia, last played a 20-over international game in October 2018. However, the spinner has been a regular player in Australia’s Test and One-Day International sides, and was also picked up as their frontline spin bowler at this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

He has a bulk of Test experience, having played 91 Tests and picked up 363 wickets in them. He also has a considerable amount of white-ball experience, having featured in 29 ODIs, 71 List A games and 40 domestic T20s.

However, the off-spinner wasn’t happy with just that and expressed his desire to feature in all three formats for Australia. “Definitely, I want to put my hand up for all games of cricket, especially for Australia,” Lyon said.