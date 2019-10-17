Saad hits ton for C Punjab

LAHORE: Saad bin Athar scored a century for Central Punjab against Balochistan, while Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs on day two of the third round of National U-19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Central Punjab after resuming their innings on 35 for no loss managed to score 370 for the loss of eight wickets in 83 overs. Saad Bin Athar opening batsman for Central Punjab scored a 108 off 165 balls laced with 12 fours. Bilal Munir and Qasim Akram chipped in with 64 runs each.

For Balochistan, M Junaid picked four wickets for 115 in 28 overs. At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Northern beat Sindh by an innings and five runs as 19 wickets fell on the second day’s play.

Resuming their first innings on 13 for one, Sindh were dismissed for 101 in 39.2 overs. Mubashir Nawaz top-scored with 21 off 65 balls.For Northern, Aqib Liaqat, Mehran Mumtaz and Munir Riaz bagged three wickets apiece. After been forced to follow-on, Sindh in their second innings were bowled out for 171 in 45.2 overs. M Usman top-scored with 52, while Kashif Ali contributed 4o runs.

For Northern, Aqib Liaqat and Ziad Khan took three wickets apiece. During the match, Northern were awarded five runs as Sindh batsmen were penalized for running on the wicket during their second innings.

In the third match of the day, Southern Punjab in their first innings were dismissed for 267 in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.Resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 47 for two, Basit Ali scored 82 off 155 balls and struck 15 fours. M Asif was the other run-getter with 116-ball 58 with five fours and a six.

Scores in brief: Balochistan U-19 v Central Punjab U-19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Balochistan U-19 358-7, 83 overs (M 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, M Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71) Central Punjab U-19 370-8, 83 overs (Saad Bin Athar 108, Bilal Munir 64, Qasim Akram 64; M Junaid 4-115)

Northern U-19 v Sindh U-19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Northern U-19 272 all-out, 82.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 109, Raza ul Mustafa 49; M Makki 5-73, Arish Ali Khan 4-77) Sindh U-19 101 all-out, 39.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 21;Aqib Liaqat 3-12, Mehran Mumtaz 3-31, Munir Riaz 3-31) and follow on 171 all-out, 45.2 overs (M Usman 52, Kashif Ali 40; Ziad Khan 3-19, Aqib Liaqat 3-37) Result: Northern U-19 won by an innings and five runs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 v Southern Punjab U-19, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 270 all-out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; M Zahid 5-64) and 77-3, 22.4 overs (Nasir Faraz 39 not out)

Southern Punjab 267 all-out, 83 overs (Basit Ali 82, M Asif 58; Haris Khan 3-76, Saqib Jamil 2-23, M Ali 2-75).