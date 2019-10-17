Three-day conference on biotechnology begins

PESHAWAR: The first three-day international conference organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum), began at Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the event is meant to discuss the recent advances in the field of biotechnology.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, International Islamic University, was the chief guest, accompanied by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khurshid Khan.

Agriculture University Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bakht Jahan, Dean of Life Sciences Prof Dr Sultan Ayaz, head of Botany Department Prof Dr Humayun, Prof Dr Raham Sher Khan, Associate Prof and HOD of Biotechnology Dr Ayaz Associate Professor Dr Nazifullah Khattak, Dr Amjad, Dr Mubarak Ali Khan, Dr Ziaul Islam and a number of students were present.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai spoke about the rapid development of the biotechnology and genetic engineering tools and how the research changed the trends not only in the agriculture and the economy but also the changes within the science itself.

“We have to work hard to practically implement this technology and get revolutionary benefits,” he added.

Dr Nazifullah Khattak, the chief organiser of the conference, said that the conference would present 213 research papers from 58 countries, both domestic and foreign.

In the end, Prof Dr Khurshid Khan said that the most encouraging results of the international conference would directly benefit the students, researchers, academicians and society. He also distributed shields of appreciation to the chief guest and others.

Declamation contest on child marriages held

A non-governmental organisation, Blue Veins, organised a declamation contest on child marriages at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

The programme coordinator, Qamar Naseem, District Education Officer Irshad, Fida Jan, Taimur Kamal and members from the civil society attended the function, besides students from various colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Naseem said that underage marriages make life difficult for girls.

He said voice had been raised against child marriages on each forum and now it was likely to be banned after proper legislation.

Later, prizes and certificates were distributed among the first, second and third position-holders of the contest.