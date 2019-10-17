ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C’ships Nauman, Saqib reach doubles final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistani pair of Nauman Aftab and Saqib Hayat on Wednesday moved into the final of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad.
In the semi-finals of boys’ doubles category, third seed pair of Nauman and Saqib stunned the top seed duo of Luca Emanuel of Germany and Daniel Webb of Britain 7-6(3), 6-3.
In the other semi-final, fourth seed Korean pair of Gunuk Kang and Min-Joon Kim overpowered second seed Pakistani pair of Huzaifa Abdu Rehman and Shoaib Khan 2-6, 7-6(2) [10-7]. However, Shoaib and Huzaifa managed to reach the semi-finals of singles category.
Sixth seed Shoaib had stunned top seed Daniel Webb of Britain 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1 in the quarter-final. He will play against Gunuk Kang, who had surprised fifth seed Nauman Aftab of Pakistan 6-1, 6-1 to reach last-four.
Second seed Huzaifa had beaten compatriot Ahmed Kamil 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-final. He will be up against third seed Min-Joon Kim of Korea who qualified after defeating seventh seed Saqib Hayat 6-3, 6-2.
