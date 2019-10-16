‘Every fourth Pakistani diabetic’

LAHORE:Every fourth person in Pakistan is diabetic due to use of excess fast food, less physical exercise and lack of information about the disease.

These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar while addressing “Hands-On Diabetes Nurse Education Workshop” held at Lahore General Hospital on Tuesday. A large number of nurses participated in the event. The PGMI principal said that according to an estimate there were 42 crore diabetic people all over the world.