Vawda announces best care for cancer patient

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has announced best medical facilities for a cancer patient child under his own supervision.

Talking to journalists at Wapda Hospital on Tuesday after inquiring after the 5-year child, Wajid Ali, the minister said that all necessary facilities would also be provided to family of the child in this regard and his parents would also be helped financially. General medical tests of his all siblings would also be carried out.

Faisal Vawda the child was being shifted to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital for his better treatment. Earlier, Wajid Ali, who belongs to Hasilpur, was shifted to Wapda Hospital in the provincial metropolis. Minister Vawda also issued directions to Wapda officials and asked them to set up Free Help Line for poor patients.

Meanwhile, briefly commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March, Faisal Vawda said JUIF-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was always available on rent for such purposes. To a question, the minister said the Rs 11 billion dam fund was raised after the order of top court and his government was not authorised to use it. The government has not even touched the money collected for construction of the dam. It was the SC’s order aimed at investment with that amount, he said.