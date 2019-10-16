Opposition aims to create unrest: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said the agenda of the opposition’s protest was to create unrest and instability in the country as their protest along with “Danda Bardar (Club-wielding) Force” could not be peaceful and democratic.

Talking to the media after attending a ceremony regarding International Cane Safety Day organised by Al-Mudassar Special Education Complex here on Tuesday, he said that no political party including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was supporting Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F)’s agenda but they might take part or join Maulana’s protest as a compulsion to achieve their personal and political interests. To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that it was the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order for protecting peoples’ lives and properties, adding that the government would fulfil its responsibilities by taking action against those who would take law into their own hands.

He said that October 27 would be observed across the country as Black Day against Indian illegal occupation in Kashmir, therefore, the opposition should also arrange protest on the day against Indian atrocities and brutalities in the occupied valley. The governor said the world community had appreciated the role of Pakistan in easing tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was playing its role in peace not only in region but also at in the world.