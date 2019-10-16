close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

Family escapes mugging bid

Karachi

 
October 16, 2019

Three assailants attacked a family near a bakery within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station on Tuesday. When Tanveer Ahmed and his wife Amber Jabeen along with their two sons Talal Ahmed (16) and Bilal Ahmed (18) reached near Ambala Bakery, three unidentified men riding a motorbike attempted to stop their car. 

However, when Amber Jabeen did not stop the vehicle, the attackers started aerial firing forcing them to stop the car. When the suspects came close to the car, the woman started the car and managed to speed away. The woman approached the Tipu Sultan police station and registered an FIR under Section 324/34.

