Despite sit-in, demos, accountability not to be stopped: Sindh governor

SUKKUR: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Monday formally inaugurated the 276th Urs celebrations of great Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai by laying a wreath on his grave at Bhit Shah. Imran Ismail, after laying the wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint, also offered Fateha and special prayers for the development, peace and prosperity of the country and the province. Later, talking to the media in the courtyard of the shrine, the governor said Sindh is the land of great saints who preached the message of love, peace, affection and brotherhood and all-out efforts would be made to follow these messages in letter and spirit in order to make the homeland a peaceful country.

Talking to the media, the governor said that Maulana Fazl is marching to save people from jail. He said the Maulana was using Madrassa children for the march. He said the Sindh government is responsible for the law and order in the province. The federal government of PTI is happy with the MQM and there is no resentment. He said he had delivered a message of PM Imran Khan to MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The governor Sindh, talking to the media in Nawabshah after condoling with the heirs on the demise of renowned artist Gulab Chandio, said that economic situation in the country was improving.

He said that Sindh is one and division of Sindh will not be tolerated nor be supported. He said that no one was creating hurdles in the completion of the tenure of Sindh government. Neither an in-house change nor governor’s rule was under consideration.

Opposition Leader of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Halim Adil Shaikh and other provincial assembly members were also present on the occasion.

Ismail said that no one can remove the party which works for the welfare of people after being elected by people’s votes. He further said that there is no justification for the long march in the country.

He also said he did not know why Maulana Fazl was doing the long march. In response to a question, he said that NAB is an autonomous institution and it will carry on accountability process; regardless of sit-ins and demonstrations, accountability will not be stopped.

He said that the country is getting economically prosperous. He answered another question and said that the people of the area had complaints about gas, education, health and other issues, so in this regard he had decided to write a letter to the Sindh government for the resolution of issues in the provincial departments while he had issued directives to the concerned department, run by the federal government, to resolve the problems. He said that if the problems were not resolved, then he will request the prime minister to take drastic action against the concerned officials.