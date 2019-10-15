close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Condolence reference

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

DARGAI: The Dargai Bar Association on Monday held a condolence reference for Saeed Khan Advocate, member of the Chakdarra Bar Association, who had been shot dead recently.The condolence reference was presided over by Dargai Bar Association president Mohammad Riaz Khan.A resolution was passed which demanded the provincial government to provide justice to the family of the slain lawyer.

