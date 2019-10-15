tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DARGAI: The Dargai Bar Association on Monday held a condolence reference for Saeed Khan Advocate, member of the Chakdarra Bar Association, who had been shot dead recently.The condolence reference was presided over by Dargai Bar Association president Mohammad Riaz Khan.A resolution was passed which demanded the provincial government to provide justice to the family of the slain lawyer.
DARGAI: The Dargai Bar Association on Monday held a condolence reference for Saeed Khan Advocate, member of the Chakdarra Bar Association, who had been shot dead recently.The condolence reference was presided over by Dargai Bar Association president Mohammad Riaz Khan.A resolution was passed which demanded the provincial government to provide justice to the family of the slain lawyer.