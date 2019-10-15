PTI govt increased public problems: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed serious concern that the PTI government had made the masses highly frustrated during its 14 months rule by increasing their problems manifold instead of solving them in line with its electoral promise.

Imran Khan’s government has failed to fulfill any of its promises made with the masses due to its incompetence and incomprehension of public problems, giving rise to increasing frustration and unrest among the nation, he claimed while addressing a training workshop for leaders and workers at Mansoorah on Monday.

Siraj expressed sorrow that a secular elite section of society had been ruling the country for 72 years, playing with the destiny of the poor nation by changing mere faces in the name of elections. He claimed neither dictators nor elected democratic governments had ever solved the masses’ problems which were multiplying with the change of rulers.

Siraj also criticized the PTI government for not “galvanising the nation on the Kashmir issue soon after Delhi changed the region’s status on August 5, and the delaying attitude actually destroyed what was existing national unity and coherence regarding the Kashmir issue. He accused the PTI government of delaying national policy on Kashmir. He warned the rulers that India had set Pakistan as its next target after annexing Kashmir and Islamabad’s policy of freezing the Kashmir issue for the time-being would backfire and damage national security.