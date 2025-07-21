Ariana Grande reflects on what’s next in her career: Details Inside

Ariana Grande sets record straight about career preferences

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight about her first and foremost career preference amid ongoing work commitments.

The Wicked actress, who recently signed on as a voice cast member in Jon M. Chu’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go film, took to social media to express her frustration over assumptions about her career choices.

While she’s currently occupied with an upcoming tour and other projects, Grande emphasized that music will always remain her number one passion, no matter what comes her way.

She wrote, “Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music … !!! It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it.

"It may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired. :) Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way… so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little. I love you.”

Despite her ongoing projects, Grande has never turned away from music—even during critical times when her acting commitments took precedence.

Earlier this year, she released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine and followed it up with Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, featuring six additional tracks.