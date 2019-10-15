Minister for awareness of breast cancer

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid participated in a breast cancer symposium as chief guest at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, In-charge Breast Cancer Programme Prof Dr Andleeb, Registrar Prof Muneeza Qayyum, Pro-VC Prof Shireen, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz and other faculty members along with a large number of students were there on the occasion. An awareness walk was also arranged to create awareness about breast cancer. Dr Yasmeen Rashid said according to the statistics of 2018, 2 million women are affected from breast cancer worldwide. Thousands of females lose lives in Pakistan from this disease. This is prime duty to aware public about such disease. Treatment of breast cancer is possible with diagnose. She congratulated Vice Chancellor and administration for arranging an important symposium on such topic. She said that proper awareness of this disease can save women. Diagnose of this disease at early stage is surety of treatment. Every facility will be provided to the students of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Private life of a woman having breast cancer affects worst. Awareness seminars of breast cancer should be arranged to create awareness among the masses. Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan was thankful to the minister for joining on the symposium. Prof Dr Andleeb briefed the participants about symbols, reasons and solutions to this dangerous disease of breast cancer.