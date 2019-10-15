449 drug peddlers held

LAHORE:Police claimed to have arrested 449 suspects in crackdowns on drug peddlers here on Monday. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up crackdowns on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. City Division Police arrested 103 drug peddlers, Cantt Division 95, Civil Lines Division 37, Sadr Division 110, Iqbal Town Division 44 and Model Town Division Police 60 during their crackdowns. Police recovered more than 198-kg charas, 62.5-grm ICE, 572-grm heroin, 580-grm opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9-kg Bhang and 3056 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

PSCA:: The British royal couple’s security team visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters at Qurban Lines here on Monday to assess security arrangements. Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akber Nasir Khan gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements by Safe Cities Authority.