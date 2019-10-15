Water supply from Dhabeji to remain suspended tomorrow

The water supply to a number of city localities from the Dhabeji Pumping Station will remain suspended for 16 hours on Wednesday.

According to a press statement from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), repair work for a better supply of water would be undertaken, and the K-Electric would also make arrangements for the maintenance of its grid station. Due to these reasons, the water supply from 13 pumps of the pumping station would remain suspended from 11am. However, the remaining eight pumps would function normally, the statement added. The board said that it would take measures to complete the work within the mentioned time so that the consumers would not have to suffer.