Mon Oct 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Tareen meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Aun Chaudhry called on PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at their residence. Jahangir Tareen and other leaders inquired after health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed satisfaction over his recovery and said his wise and patriotic personality is regarded as respectable and honourable.

