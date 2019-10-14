Tareen meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Aun Chaudhry called on PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at their residence. Jahangir Tareen and other leaders inquired after health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed satisfaction over his recovery and said his wise and patriotic personality is regarded as respectable and honourable.