Mon Oct 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Fight for your rightChinese women thrash man on parking space dispute

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Islamabad: People of Karachi Company witnessed a nasty episode when Chinese women attacked a person on dispute of car parking.

The area police, however, reached the scene and controlled the situation. Chinese women were waiting for a space for parking their car while a man was pulling his car out of the parking, but a local car driver, taking advantage of the position of the Chinese lady’s car waiting for the parking, quickly parked his car on the vacant space and started walking in the bazaar but the Chinese ladies intercepted him and grasped his neckline and thrashed him. However, the local police on duty reached the scene and overcame the situation.

