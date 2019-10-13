Man held for rape of minor

LAHORE : Raiwind investigation police arrested a man on charges of raping a six-year-old girl.

The arrested accused has been identified as Husnain Shah. Meanwhile, Millat Park investigation police traced a 19-year-old girl and handed her over to her parents. Hanjarwal investigation police traced a 13-year-old runaway boy, Rizwan and handed him over to his parents.

Waqar Younis lauds PSCA: Former Pakistani cricket team captain Waqar Younis visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Saturday.

He was shown round of various sections of the authority and briefed him about the project’s key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

Waqar Younis said that PSCA was the best project of Pakistan with reference to security, surveillance and traffic management. He said he was overwhelmingly pleased to see the project and the best equipment being used there.

100kg charas, opium seized: Dolphin Squad official arrested a drug pusher while his accomplice fled.

Dolphin Squad claimed to have recovered charas and opium weighing 100kg from the car of the drug pushers.

The accused was identified as Riasat of Toba Tek Singh. He was handed over to Sundar police.

SSP Operations Lahore, four DPOs posted: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders for seven police officers.

Faisal Shahzad has been posted as SSP Operations Lahore, Sarfraz Virk as Bahawalpur DPO, Ameer Taimour as Rahim Yar Khan DPO, Akhtar Farooq as Vehari DPO and Ahsan Saifullah has been posted as Rajanpur DPO. Saqiab Sultan and Haroon Rashid have been directed to report to the Central Police Office, Lahore.