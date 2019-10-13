S Africa court rules Zuma must face corruption trial

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa: South Africa’s scandal-plagued former president Jacob Zuma will face trial on corruption charges over a 1990s arms deal, a court ruled late on Friday, in one of multiple alleged graft cases over his long political career.

The court dismissed Zuma’s bid for a permanent stay of prosecution over 16 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to the multi-billion-dollar arms deal dating back to before he took office in 2009.

Zuma, who was forced to resign last year over separate corruption allegations, has been accused of taking four million rand ($267,000) in bribes from French defence company Thales.

He sought in March to have the case dropped, maintaining it was politically motivated and that a 15-year delay would result in an unfair trial.

But the trial is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday after the High Court, sitting in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg, unanimously dismissed Zuma’s application, saying it was "anchored on unsound foundation".

In their ruling, the three judges agreed with the prosecution that parts of Zuma’s arguments to have the case thrown out were "scandalous and or vexatious".

The prosecution welcomed the decision, saying the trial would be held from October 15 to 18.

However the 77-year-old former leader could still appeal the ruling, experts have suggested.

If it goes ahead, it would be the first time the former leader has stood trial on corruption charges, despite a series of graft allegations against him.

Zuma, who was in court for the ruling on Friday, has yet to respond.

The High Court also dismissed an application by Thales to quash the trial. Both the French firm and the former president deny any wrongdoing.

State lawyer Wim Trengove had argued that if Zuma did not stand trial it gave the impression that he had received special treatment "because he is an important and a powerful man".

He also said Zuma’s claims that he was a victim of a "witch hunt" were unfounded.

Zuma is alleged to have taken the bribes during his time as a provincial economy minister and later as deputy leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in the 1990s.