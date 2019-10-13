close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 13, 2019

Challenges galore

Newspost

 
October 13, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Failures’ (Oct12) by Huma Arif. Pakistan is facing certain major challenges beyond the capacity of any government to tackle expeditiously. Topmost is the security needs arising out of the Kashmir dispute. Second, the pressure on resources due to the unabated population explosion. Then the culture of feudalism, nepotism and consumerism, extremism and adhocism striking at the roots of our economy.

Such inherent problems need a transformational style of leadership and a pragmatic outlook to pull off success by learning from failures.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost