Challenges galore

This refers to the letter ‘Failures’ (Oct12) by Huma Arif. Pakistan is facing certain major challenges beyond the capacity of any government to tackle expeditiously. Topmost is the security needs arising out of the Kashmir dispute. Second, the pressure on resources due to the unabated population explosion. Then the culture of feudalism, nepotism and consumerism, extremism and adhocism striking at the roots of our economy.

Such inherent problems need a transformational style of leadership and a pragmatic outlook to pull off success by learning from failures.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad