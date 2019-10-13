European surgeons to train Pakistani doctors at JPMC to perform complicated surgeries

People suffering from colorectal diseases, including colon cancer, hemorrhoids, fistula and inflammatory bowel disease, regularly come to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for across Pakistan for the surgical treatment as only a few advanced health facilities in Pakistan has trained and qualified surgeons and facilities to treat these diseases in their advanced stages.

Around 40 percent of all the patients of colorectal diseases require surgery for the treatment of these conditions and in order to train Pakistani surgeons in this area, three top-of-the-line international surgeons would perform live surgeries at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) as part of the 14th Surgical Week for Colorectal Diseases starting on Monday, October 14, 2019.

“Three top-notch surgeons from France, the UK and Ireland will be performing live surgeries during the 14th Colorectal Week starting here at the JPMC on Monday, which will be attended by over 500 surgeons from entire Pakistan, while these surgeries will be shown live in six cities of the country,” said Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the JPMC while addressing a news conference on Saturday.

She further said the 54th Annual Symposium of the JPMC would also be starting on Wednesday, October 23, at the JPMC, which would be addressed by eight international experts from different continents of the world, while experts and speakers from across Pakistan would be presenting their papers, research and data on different fields of medicine and surgery at the event.

Accompanied by Prof Shahid Rasool, chairperson of the 54th Annual Medical Symposium, and Prof Shamim Qureshy, incharge of the 14 Surgical Week for the Colorectal Diseases, Dr Seemin Jamali said three master trainers -- Prof Yves Panis from France, Prof Ronan O’Connell from Dublin, Ireland and Prof R John Nicholls from England -- would be performing live surgeries and giving lectures on surgical treatment of various colorectal diseases, including colon cancer, hemorrhoids, fistula repair and inflammatory bowel disease.

“The arrival of three top-notch surgeons from Europe would also highlight the soft image of Pakistan as their presence in Pakistan and training to our young doctors and surgeons would ensure that we are a safe and peaceful country,” she said and added that it would also help in developing a strong working relationship between local and international experts and Pakistani doctors would be learning from international experts’ experiences.

Dr Jamali further said the 54th Annual Medical Symposium would be held from October 23 to 27, 2019, at JPMC, during which 32 workshops on different medical specialities would be held. She added that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali was most likely to inaugurate the symposium.

“As many as eight international experts from three different continents are also arriving to present their papers and give lectures during the annual medical symposium while experts from entire Pakistan would be attending different workshops and sessions of the symposium.”

She maintained that an important highlight of the symposium would be the address of Air Commodore (retd) Shabir Ahmed Khan, who is often called as “Angel Shabir”, and established Rashidabad, a city of education and health facilities near Hyderabad, saying that Angel Shabir would be addressing the plenary session of the event.

Prof Shahid Rasool, an eminent surgeon and chairperson of the medical symposium, said the theme of the 54th Annual Medical Symposium is “Providing Quality Care at Public Sector Hospitals”. He added that this symposium would highlight the importance and expertise of JPMC doctors, physicians, surgeons, technicians, paramedics and nursing staff.

“During the symposium, experts from entire Pakistan and abroad would be presenting their research and data and they would also share their experiences and expertise in improving healthcare services and facilities, especially at the public sector hospitals in Pakistan.”

Prof Shamim Qureshy, incharge of the 14th Surgical Week for the Colorectal Diseases, said international experts would train local doctors in performing complicated surgeries to treat colon cancer, fistula repair, hemorrhoids and inflammatory bowel disease. He added that this would provide a great opportunity to Pakistani surgeons and doctors to learn modern surgical techniques and improve their skills.

Renowned orthopaedic surgeon Prof AR Jamali, JPMC deputy directors Dr Yahya Tunio, Dr Nausheen, Assistant Prof Dr Asadullah and others were also present on the occasion.